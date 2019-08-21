Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|40.02
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.07
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 71.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
