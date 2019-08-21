Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 40.02 N/A -2.10 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.07 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 71.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.