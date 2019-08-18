Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.