Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.64 N/A -2.16 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.49 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

A 2.49 beta indicates that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 173.44% upside.

Roughly 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.