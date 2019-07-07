Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.64 N/A -2.16 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.49 beta. In other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 16.5% respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.