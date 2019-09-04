Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|44.85
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|407.92
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Volatility and Risk
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 92.7%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
