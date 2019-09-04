Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.85 N/A -2.10 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 407.92 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 92.7%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.