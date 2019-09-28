Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Contrasting side by side

Since Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,732,919,254.66% -162.3% -117.6% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,558,139.53% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 74.28% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.