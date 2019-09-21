Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Comparison side by side

Since Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.40 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.