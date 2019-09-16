Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 54.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 31888.87 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 70.4%. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.