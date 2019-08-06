Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 41.58 N/A -2.10 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.4 beta indicates that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 9.8%. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.