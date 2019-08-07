Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 41.58 N/A -2.10 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. In other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,442.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.