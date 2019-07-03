Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.22 N/A -2.16 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 92.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 81.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.