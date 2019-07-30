Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|45.88
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|19.57%
|5.36%
|35.47%
|27.31%
|-44.78%
|88.36%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.