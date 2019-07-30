Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.88 N/A -2.16 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.