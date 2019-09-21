Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|46.30
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, which is potential 160.99% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
