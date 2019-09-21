Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, which is potential 160.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.