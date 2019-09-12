Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.93 N/A -2.10 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.80 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

A 2.4 beta means Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 140.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.