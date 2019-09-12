Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|50.93
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.80
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.4 beta means Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 140.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
