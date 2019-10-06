Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,807,939,561.73% -162.3% -117.6% Agenus Inc. 3,293,386,133.11% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Competitively, Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 95.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Agenus Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.