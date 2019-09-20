Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 83% respectively. 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.