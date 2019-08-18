Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nabriva Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.