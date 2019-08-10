Nabors Industries (NBR) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Chickasaw Capital Management Stake in Oneok (OKE) Has Boosted by $15.91 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Incorporated (NBR) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 116,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 356,640 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 473,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nabors Industries Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.63M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31 million, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bank & Trust reported 6,585 shares stake. Three Peaks Lc has invested 1.48% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dorsey Wright & Assoc has invested 0.44% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 1.37 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,516 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.07% or 78,122 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Inc has 0.14% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,555 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 197 shares. Advisor Partners has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Whittier Trust accumulated 7,658 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,724 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has 4,665 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt owns 23,814 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0% or 2.80 million shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 772,719 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 133,020 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Financial Services Corp owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 4,488 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 48,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Com reported 28,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 50 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Invesco holds 0% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management owns 22,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.27 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Com has 988,425 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). New York-based Donald Smith has invested 0.23% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Incorporated (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 30,688 shares to 68,666 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 36,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).