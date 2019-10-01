Nabors Industries (NBR) Investors: Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating, Sees $2.2500/Share; Packaging of America (PKG) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging Corp of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -7.32% below currents $106.1 stock price. Packaging Corp of America had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

In an analyst note released on today, Citigroup reiterated their Neutral rating on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)‘s stock. The price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from firm’s last stock close.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $679.67 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nabors Industries Ltd. has $500 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $4’s average target is 113.90% above currents $1.87 stock price. Nabors Industries Ltd. had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report.