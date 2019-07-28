Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Unit Corporation 13 0.42 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Unit Corporation’s 171.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabors Industries Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Unit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Nabors Industries Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.82% and an $4.44 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares and 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Unit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. -3.61% 1.63% 22.62% -28.63% -53.42% 87% Unit Corporation -1.67% -22.77% -25.32% -47.69% -47.03% -17.58%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd. had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Unit Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.