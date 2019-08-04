Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Valuation Declined While Mitchell Group Cut by $579,660 Its Stake; Maryland Capital Management Holds Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 9,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 87,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 193,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 509,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 702,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 9.26M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,079 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kistler holds 62,049 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 20,000 shares. Leavell Investment reported 71,910 shares. Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 165,136 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 15,833 shares. Barton Investment Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,279 shares. Moller Fincl Svcs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,883 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.69% or 32,035 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.19% or 14,887 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% or 55,554 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha invested 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fayerweather Charles invested in 1.6% or 12,727 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.