Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Has Upped Stake; As 1Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $640,836

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 5.10M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 56,148 shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Confluence Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 66,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.48M shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 5,025 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 19,982 shares. Logan Management invested in 170,733 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Texas-based Highland Management LP has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 37,112 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny, New York-based fund reported 39,922 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 415,183 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 13,917 shares. 13,084 were reported by Pictet National Bank And Tru Limited. Hartford invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,084 shares to 283,917 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. 50,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.