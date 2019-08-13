Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019; Pac-west Telecomm (PACW) Sentiment Is 1.38

Pac-west Telecomm Inc (PACW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 157 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 114 sold and decreased their stock positions in Pac-west Telecomm Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 101.72 million shares, down from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pac-west Telecomm Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 103 New Position: 54.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:NBR) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Nabors Industries Ltd’s current price of $2.18 translates into 0.46% yield. Nabors Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 13.06 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 148,800 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 50,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Donald Smith & Inc stated it has 1.75M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Systematic Mgmt L P reported 428,005 shares stake. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.90M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 53,935 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 17,521 shares. 12,987 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 189,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 90,638 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S had bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695. Restrepo William J bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $791.68 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp for 130,472 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.16 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcsd Capital Llc has 3.67% invested in the company for 132,000 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 361,814 shares.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.84 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 515,350 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 8.82 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.