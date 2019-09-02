Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Boosted Its Jacobs Engineering (LH) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Jacobs Engineering (LH) stake by 39.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 56,939 shares as Jacobs Engineering (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 199,639 shares with $30.54B value, up from 142,700 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering now has $16.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:NBR) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Nabors Industries Ltd’s current price of $1.68 translates into 0.60% yield. Nabors Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.36M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $643.32 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 0% or 292 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pitcairn Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 18,446 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 72,744 shares. City Co holds 2,500 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,750 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,054 shares. Vanguard owns 36.28M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 857,900 shares. Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 2.54M shares. Greatmark Invest Partners stated it has 144,220 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 597,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,076 shares. Element Cap Mgmt owns 65,607 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co accumulated 50,068 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 167.86% above currents $1.68 stock price. Nabors Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Monday, March 4. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $5 target. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $4 target.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. On Friday, June 14 the insider Restrepo William J bought $359,065.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Up Over 1% – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Co reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver has invested 2.8% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Parkside Natl Bank And reported 122 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 25 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 94,819 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,671 shares. Cap Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,110 shares. Carderock reported 25,850 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Lc has invested 0.73% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 377 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 55 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 16,006 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.