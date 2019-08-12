Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019; Biotime Has 2 Sentiment

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 56 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased holdings in Biotime Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 60.97 million shares, up from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biotime Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:NBR) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Nabors Industries Ltd’s current price of $2.27 translates into 0.44% yield. Nabors Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.79 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $824.36 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 437,055 shares. Jefferies Group Llc reported 169,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 38,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 112,058 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 30.72 million shares. 122,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Co reported 12,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Limited Co reported 85,421 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 601,034 shares. Voya Invest stated it has 68,215 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 17,265 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 32,000 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. The insider Restrepo William J bought $359,065. Beder Tanya S had bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8.

The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 702,943 shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $137.66 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 5.41% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. for 33.73 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 328,202 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 95,000 shares.