Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019; Bamco Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Holding

Bamco Inc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 32,343 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Bamco Inc holds 172,089 shares with $8.45 million value, down from 204,432 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:NBR) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Nabors Industries Ltd’s current price of $1.95 translates into 0.51% yield. Nabors Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 9.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 14.67M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 11,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 13,730 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Liability owns 188,508 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1.26 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 133,020 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 5,500 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 428,005 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 703,733 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.44’s average target is 127.69% above currents $1.95 stock price. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Seaport Global.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Beder Tanya S bought $115,695.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $708.15 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability owns 2.76M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mengis Inc has invested 0.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 4.64 million shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 69,542 shares. Kj Harrison & has invested 0.62% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rampart Investment Management Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 8,625 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Lp has 394,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bamco Inc increased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 111,916 shares to 413,897 valued at $49.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 75,279 shares and now owns 213,708 shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 9.42% above currents $49.25 stock price. Lennar had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Thursday, March 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03M for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.