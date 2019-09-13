Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Rbf Capital Cut Holding; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Lifted Its Position

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 501,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.52M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.16M, up from 7.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 2.79 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 290,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, down from 630,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.80M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.315. About 4.82 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 199,252 shares to 80,138 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 77,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,752 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

