Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Its Stake; Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $424,080

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 2,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $269.61. About 244,247 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. $115,695 worth of stock was bought by Beder Tanya S on Thursday, August 8.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares to 2,440 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 136,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital reported 196,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 93,590 shares. 34,716 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. 43,415 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 548 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 2.80 million shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 91,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 261,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co reported 73,554 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 135,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,322 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Co reported 188,508 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 584,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 46,603 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 16,839 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 3,428 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Provident Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.87% or 45,861 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 9,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 257 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.3% or 88,307 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management stated it has 14,339 shares. Epoch Inv Partners invested in 32,213 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 173,318 shares. Inv Svcs Of America stated it has 2.11% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 23,295 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4,730 shares to 90,365 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 68,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,101 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).