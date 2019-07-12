Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Covalent Partners Lifted Position by $1.04 Million; As Csx (CSX) Market Value Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Its Holding by $1.34 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 7.84 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 18,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,544 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 41,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co accumulated 0.03% or 103,385 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 483,107 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Ser Incorporated has 1.57% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,939 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 1,660 shares. 45,138 were reported by Franklin Inc. Marco Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Park National Oh invested in 199,382 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bennicas And Incorporated stated it has 3.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fil Limited holds 0% or 17,211 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 688 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,366 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.26M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 354,518 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $930.52 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Encompass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Systematic Financial Lp invested in 0.05% or 428,005 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 1.57M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc has 29,761 shares. International Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 44,454 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 44,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 2.22M shares. Pitcairn owns 18,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 292 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cibc World reported 93,590 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 628,098 were reported by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.