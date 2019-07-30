Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Raised Holding; Second Curve Capital Decreased Banc Of California (BANC) Holding by $1.43 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 13.17 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 450,259 shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 20.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.