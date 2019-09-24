Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $348,912

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 15,264 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.185. About 2.79M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Another trade for 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 was bought by Restrepo William J.

