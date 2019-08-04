Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lifted Holding by $1.04 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Kirby (KEX) as Stock Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 370,233 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 9.30M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares to 340,057 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.