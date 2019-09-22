Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Increased Position by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lvw Advisors Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $457,239

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 10.31M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 12.95 million shares or 2.23% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,422 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 50 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,496 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1,197 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 964,371 were accumulated by Whitebox Advisors Ltd. Buckingham Management Inc has 0.51% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 2.55M shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,986 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 44,543 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 56,315 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 125,879 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of stock was bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grimes Commerce Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,148 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Tru Savings Bank accumulated 9,782 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 56,513 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 14,301 were accumulated by Lvm Mgmt Mi. Capital Mngmt Assocs New York reported 1,725 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 448 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 57,035 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Hendershot Inc holds 1.86% or 32,631 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 179,978 shares. Lynch And Associates In, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,901 shares. Weybosset & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

