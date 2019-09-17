Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Reaches $2.50 After 7.00% Down Move; Oneok (OKE) Sentiment Is 1.07

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 276 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 257 reduced and sold their positions in Oneok Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 298.07 million shares, down from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oneok Inc in top ten positions decreased from 19 to 16 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 224 Increased: 217 New Position: 59.

The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.27% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.495. About 7.58 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $906.83M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NBR worth $63.48 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 12,288 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Co accumulated 10,084 shares. Covalent Partners Limited stated it has 556,480 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 3.89M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 53,935 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Citigroup invested in 0% or 1.24 million shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) reported 201,869 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Greatmark Partners invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 3.85M are held by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 309,696 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.06M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 113,183 shares.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $906.83 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 626,885 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 7.91 million shares. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust owns 248,220 shares or 7.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has 7.57% invested in the company for 154,150 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 6.67% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 14.48 million shares.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.56 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 25.3 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 25.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.