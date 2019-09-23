Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Reaches $2.31 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -1.74% below currents $130.01 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. See Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) latest ratings:

The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 2.84 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHAREThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $839.59 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $2.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NBR worth $67.17M less.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 226,903 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Boston Properties, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects has 250 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 417,965 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability accumulated 6,192 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.03% or 1,289 shares. Ci Investments owns 5,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 106,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc accumulated 528 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 3,241 are held by Brinker Capital. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 67 shares. 1,000 are held by Whitnell Co. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 503,735 shares. 85,649 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 29,586 shares.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.10 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 38.02 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn has 1.07 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,422 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.19 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 18,169 shares. Renaissance has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). City Holding Commerce, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Salient Capital Advsr stated it has 236,390 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 4.63M shares. 28,572 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley owns 2.04 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.01% or 24,171 shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 754,021 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 66,377 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 52,329 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Inc reported 38,122 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were bought by Restrepo William J.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $839.59 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.