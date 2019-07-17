Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Reaches $2.20 After 3.00% Down Move; Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Nike Inc. (NKE) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as Nike Inc. (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 146,847 shares with $12.37 billion value, down from 148,027 last quarter. Nike Inc. now has $137.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND

The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 13.04M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred ShrsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $798.94 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NBR worth $23.97 million less.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has invested 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 0.79% or 668,868 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,035 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Nuveen Asset has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 20,387 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 13,917 shares. Cls Investments has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Natl owns 2,940 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.44M were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 117,303 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 147,673 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 92,457 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) stake by 1,985 shares to 12,395 valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 9,125 shares and now owns 50,090 shares. Select Sector Utilities Spdr (XLU) was raised too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. The insider PARKER MARK G sold $12.00M.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity. 177,100 shares were bought by Restrepo William J, worth $359,065.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Societe Generale maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.7 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 4.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $798.94 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 123,570 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 772,719 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 221,689 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Paloma Prns Management reported 73,554 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 548,305 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 0% or 28,377 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.12 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitchell Grp reported 1.86% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 29.19M shares. 171 are held by Whittier Trust. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 182,393 shares.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.