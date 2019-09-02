Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position Lifted by Covalent Partners Llc; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Its Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Holding by $1.52 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.36 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 56,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 33,957 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Company holds 60,048 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 81,294 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 12,292 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Blair William & Comm Il holds 0% or 7,854 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 41,222 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 504,200 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 22,681 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 17,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% or 16,297 shares in its portfolio. Central Securities Corp has 3.01% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 2,944 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 199,100 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,515 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

