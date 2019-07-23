Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Value Rose While Covalent Partners Lifted Stake by $1.04 Million; As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Value Declined, Scharf Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $20.92 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 565,108 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 13.33M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,843 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $121.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,583 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDK Global Announces Entry into an Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to Repurchase $260 Million of its Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on February 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries: Hard To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nabors Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Nabors Industries Rally After Dividend Cut, CEO Pay Cut, and Debt-Reduction Announcement – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.