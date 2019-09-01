Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Declined While First Trust Advisors LP Increased Position; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.94 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 887,109 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 518,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.36 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Thoma Bravo, Quorum, Ogsys, GTCR, Safelite, CenterOak, BlackRock – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.18% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 11,715 shares. Regions Fin has 220 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 106,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,448 shares. New York-based Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 33,653 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 92,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 3.54M shares. 430,796 were accumulated by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability. Citigroup accumulated 2.84M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 99,064 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 22,424 shares. 11,343 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Llc. Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6.83 million shares.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries Clears Some Air In Short-Run, But Debt Overhang Is Not Gone – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock.