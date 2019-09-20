Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Upped Stake; Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Valuation Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised by $623,500 Its Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 195.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 133,430 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.38M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 2.45M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Shares for $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.38 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 201,869 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,410 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 53,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 28,195 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 56,418 shares. Sei Invs Company owns 11,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. E&G LP has invested 0.04% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 15,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 52,329 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 437,055 shares.

