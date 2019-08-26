Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Raised by $1.04 Million Its Position; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Sg Capital Management Raised Stake by $11.73 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 7.61M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 386,104 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 2.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0% or 16,228 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.01% or 41,019 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 13,698 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 7,745 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 936,034 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp invested in 0.04% or 886,566 shares. Prudential Finance has 187,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Llc owns 0.1% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 86,284 shares. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 1.59% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ima Wealth reported 52,891 shares stake. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 23,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 221,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 299,300 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 104,858 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3,181 shares. Ent Service holds 4,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 772,719 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru reported 1,320 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.12M were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 11,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 85,421 shares. Nomura Asset Com owns 17,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.