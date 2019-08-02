Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding Maintained by Covalent Partners Llc; As Ilumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined, Tirschwell & Loewy Boosted Its Stake

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $299.87. About 52,352 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 383,474 shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com accumulated 3,185 shares. 650 are owned by Bailard. 1,174 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Company has 109,057 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 935 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 1,885 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 1,224 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 17,818 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company reported 130 shares stake. Cqs Cayman LP reported 8,407 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 4,526 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd has 1.97% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).