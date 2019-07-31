Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding Has Lifted by Credit Suisse Ag; Qad (QADA) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Trimmed Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 28,509 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 852,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 15.99M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15.93M shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 28,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 244,213 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 619,455 shares. 336,651 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp. Covalent Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 3.65% or 556,480 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Sg Americas accumulated 261,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorp & invested in 0% or 1,320 shares. 3,314 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. M&T Bank stated it has 21,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 1,584 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 65,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 16,770 shares to 226,029 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 121,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,173 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

