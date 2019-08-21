Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position; As Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Share Value Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 252,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 29.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.42M, down from 29.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.985. About 6.93M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 36,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 89,821 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 53,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 1.39 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,986 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 584,963 shares. 737,343 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Advisory Svcs Llc owns 17,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership reported 937,550 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Elm Ridge Limited Liability Company holds 746,226 shares. Prelude Capital Llc reported 47,000 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Art Limited Com accumulated 133,020 shares. Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 2.54M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.13% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Evergreen Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 256,411 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preformed Line Prods Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Public & Private Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.09% or 128,753 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc owns 8,038 shares. 391 are owned by M&R Capital. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 37,562 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.06% or 31,559 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.01M shares. Acg Wealth owns 7,541 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 18,780 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 168,129 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 169,990 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).