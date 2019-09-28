Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holder Covalent Partners Has Raised Position by $1.09 Million; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding Has Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 6.99 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.29 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50M, up from 11.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 20,000 were accumulated by Hodges Mgmt. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 60,000 shares. 1,076 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Parkside Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 309,696 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated invested in 84,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Qcm Cayman Limited reported 45,255 shares stake. 1.10 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 14.97 million were reported by State Street. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested in 0% or 1,422 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 89,312 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $162.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 13,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,522 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

