Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 9 221.34 N/A -0.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nabors Industries Ltd. and Tellurian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nabors Industries Ltd. and Tellurian Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Risk & Volatility

Nabors Industries Ltd. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Tellurian Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabors Industries Ltd. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Tellurian Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Tellurian Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabors Industries Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nabors Industries Ltd. and Tellurian Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60 Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.82% and an $4.44 average price target. Competitively Tellurian Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 100.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Nabors Industries Ltd. seems more appealing than Tellurian Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares and 22.5% of Tellurian Inc. shares. 2.2% are Nabors Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.7% of Tellurian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. -3.61% 1.63% 22.62% -28.63% -53.42% 87% Tellurian Inc. 0.91% -11.64% -6.82% 16.84% -21.07% 27.77%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tellurian Inc.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.