Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nabors Industries Ltd. has 83.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nabors Industries Ltd. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nabors Industries Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.60% -8.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nabors Industries Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

$5 is the average target price of Nabors Industries Ltd., with a potential upside of 110.08%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 37.94%. With higher probable upside potential for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s competitors, analysts think Nabors Industries Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nabors Industries Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd. has stronger performance than Nabors Industries Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabors Industries Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nabors Industries Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabors Industries Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Industries Ltd. has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nabors Industries Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nabors Industries Ltd. beats Nabors Industries Ltd.’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.