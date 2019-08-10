Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabors Industries Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabors Industries Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8% Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nabors Industries Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60 Halcon Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Nabors Industries Ltd. is $4.44, with potential upside of 95.59%. Halcon Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 2,719.55% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Halcon Resources Corporation appears more favorable than Nabors Industries Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabors Industries Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48% Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd. had bullish trend while Halcon Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nabors Industries Ltd. beats Halcon Resources Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.