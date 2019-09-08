Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Position Has Lifted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; Sm Energy Co (SM) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Stake by $3.58 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 10.20M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 321.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 210,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 276,094 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 64.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Friday, June 14.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) CEO Tony Petrello on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares to 81,616 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,602 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management invested in 0.01% or 65,607 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bell Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 41,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 42.17 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hightower Advsrs holds 34,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 991 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 800 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 10.84M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 53,935 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Prudential reported 511,251 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.18% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 15,920 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Key Grp Incorporated Hldg (Cayman) holds 3.03% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 10.34M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 63,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 356,993 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 1.27M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 181,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,796 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.07% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.19 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Stephens Ar holds 34,754 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.