Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $4.91 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.16 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 278.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $359.89. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.97% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $1.765. About 10.53 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited reported 1,324 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Llc holds 0.06% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. First Allied Advisory holds 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 58,848 shares. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,020 shares. 643 are owned by Csat Advisory Lp. Wms has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability owns 4,631 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advsr Llc holds 0.41% or 21,405 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,632 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ifrah Financial Ser Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,040 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) by 186,829 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO) by 92,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,842 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC).

